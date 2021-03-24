Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,659 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after acquiring an additional 125,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 96,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

