Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 24,612 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

