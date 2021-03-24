Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,370.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $28,480.00.

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 145,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

