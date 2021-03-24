Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $27,240.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

Reading International stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 145,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,011. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

