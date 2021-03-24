Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pfizer (PFE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE):

3/23/2021 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/3/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Get Pfizer Inc alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.