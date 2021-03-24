Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amyris (AMRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS):

3/10/2021 – Amyris had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Amyris had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Amyris had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Amyris had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Amyris is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Amyris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

2/11/2021 – Amyris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Shares of AMRS opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Get Amyris Inc alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.