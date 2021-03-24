ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 65.6% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $161.36 million and $4.85 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,453.10 or 0.99826686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.42 or 0.00375631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00280773 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00669345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00078887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003108 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.