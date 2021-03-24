Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $110,095.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $110,095.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00465387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.71 or 0.00830098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,663,312 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

