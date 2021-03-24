RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 12,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

RenovaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on acquisition and development of autologous cellular therapies for medical and aesthetic applications. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

