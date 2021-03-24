Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 million, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

