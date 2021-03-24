Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR):

3/24/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

3/23/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

3/8/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $106.20.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

