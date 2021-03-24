Reserve Rights Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $221.50 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00610435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023769 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

