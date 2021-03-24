Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Down 15.1%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)’s share price dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 104,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 22,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.