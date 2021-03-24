Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Position Reduced by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,981,954 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for approximately 1.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROIC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 73,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

