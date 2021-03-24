Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.86

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $12.32. Revlon shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 198,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $604.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $626.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. Insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REV. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Revlon by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

