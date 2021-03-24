Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells $156,800.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RVMD stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 403,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.