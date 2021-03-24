Rigel Finance Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $93.33 or 0.00175721 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $391,907.13 and approximately $98,710.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00470944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00057758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00165398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00798722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00074902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

