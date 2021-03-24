Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 14,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 557,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

RMNI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.73 million, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,836.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,879.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,622 over the last ninety days. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

