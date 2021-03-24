Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,740 at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,590 ($73.03).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 68.48 ($0.89) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,413.48 ($70.73). 2,280,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,736. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,437.31 ($44.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,915.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,331.48.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

