RMPL Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. RMPL has a market cap of $557,020.71 and approximately $16,026.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.54 or 0.00469424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00057330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00166109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00793973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00074554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 791,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,374 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

