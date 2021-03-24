Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.69.

Get Roots alerts:

ROOT stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,381. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00. Roots has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.