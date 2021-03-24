Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin (TSE:CEE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of CEE traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,995. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. Centamin has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,230.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

