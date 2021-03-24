Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $2,034,698.64 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,773. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after buying an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $338,436,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.