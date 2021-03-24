RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 6%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 25,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,166,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,369,500.00. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,670,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,850. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RPC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RPC by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 175,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

