Ryan Ross Sells 4,420 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $14.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $184.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

