Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $104.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $313.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $788.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $948.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

RHP opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $45,305,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

