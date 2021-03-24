SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.14 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $24.14 million and $86,383.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00048587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00616757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023867 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

