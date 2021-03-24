Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.70

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.70 and last traded at $76.82, with a volume of 17371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.