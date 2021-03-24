Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

