Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Cony D’cruz Sells 2,800 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $296,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cony D’cruz sold 4,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $455,232.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $257,012.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $251,300.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00.

Schrödinger stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. 1,366,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,184. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

