Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,068,000.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $4,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Schrödinger by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Schrödinger by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

