Scotiabank Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$117.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
TSE:WN traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$107.30. The company had a trading volume of 104,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$97.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.97. The company has a market cap of C$16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.00 and a 1 year high of C$108.98.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.