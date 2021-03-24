Scotiabank Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$117.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TSE:WN traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$107.30. The company had a trading volume of 104,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$97.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.97. The company has a market cap of C$16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.00 and a 1 year high of C$108.98.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total value of C$4,044,212.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$592,718.97. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Insiders sold a total of 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,917,407 in the last ninety days.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

