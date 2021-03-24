scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Issues Earnings Results

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Several research firms have commented on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

