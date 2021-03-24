Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Up 49.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $108.79 million and $58.20 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

