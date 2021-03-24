Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49. 837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.