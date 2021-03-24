SFL (NYSE:SFL) Trading 5.6% Higher

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.29. 24,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,232,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SFL by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $4,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after buying an additional 259,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 4,715.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 198,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

