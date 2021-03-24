Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.83 and last traded at $54.83. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

