Sierra Wireless’ (SW) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

SW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 84,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of C$685.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of C$7.44 and a one year high of C$28.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.60.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,070 shares in the company, valued at C$1,317,261.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

