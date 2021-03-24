Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Buys Shares of 9,259,259 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,259,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,463,000. Root comprises about 1.3% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. owned 3.69% of Root at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth about $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Root stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

