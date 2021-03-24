Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Sells 7,168,866 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,947,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,168,866 shares during the quarter. SolarWinds makes up approximately 15.8% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. owned about 39.15% of SolarWinds worth $1,838,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 18,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,619. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

