SIRIN LABS Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.48 Billion (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market cap of $31.80 million and approximately $1.48 billion worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One SIRIN LABS Token token can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SIRIN LABS Token

SRN is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 tokens. The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

SIRIN LABS Token Token Trading

