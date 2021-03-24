Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.77 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

