SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Position Lowered by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,326 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of SL Green Realty worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. 8,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

