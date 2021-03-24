SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) EVP Kiwan Kim Sells 12,500 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kiwan Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. 135,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

