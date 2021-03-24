SmartCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $331,458.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $331,458.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,581.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.66 or 0.03013746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.00335100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.85 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.00406774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.97 or 0.00368904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00233418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00021424 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

