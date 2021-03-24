Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 30,326 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.14. The stock had a trading volume of 137,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,853. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $142.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.