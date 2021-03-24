Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $7,018,038.62 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNOW traded down $11.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.60. 4,561,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,720. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

