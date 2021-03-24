Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr Sells 40,534 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $589,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 270,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,235. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $341.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

