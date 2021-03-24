SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $31,862.10 and $23.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010303 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,656,447 coins and its circulating supply is 9,567,635 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

