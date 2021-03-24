SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.46. The stock had a trading volume of 404,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $147.85 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

